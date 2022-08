Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $3.1 million in relief funds, and hundreds of rescue personnel have been deployed to help.

The flooding came just one month after Beshear visited Mayfield to celebrate the completion of the first houses to be fully constructed since a tornado nearly wiped out the town. Three families were handed keys to their new homes that day, and the governor in his remarks hearkened back to a visit he had made in the immediate aftermath.

“I pledged on that day that while we had been knocked down, we were not knocked out,” Beshear said. “That we would get back up again and we would move forward. And six months to the day, we’re not just up, we’re not just standing on our feet, we are moving forward.”

Now more disasters are testing the state. Beshear has been to eastern Kentucky as many times as weather permitted since the flooding began. He’s had daily news conferences stretching an hour to provide details including a full range of assistance for victims. Much like after the tornadoes, Beshear opened relief funds going directly to people in the beleaguered regions.

A Democrat, Beshear narrowly defeated a Republican incumbent in 2019, and he's seeking a second term in 2023.

Polling has consistently shown him with strong approval ratings from Kentuckians. But several prominent Republicans have entered the governor’s race, taking turns pounding the governor for his aggressive pandemic response and trying to tie him to Biden and rising inflation.

Beshear comments frequently about the toll surging inflation is taking in eating at Kentuckians’ budgets. He avoids blaming Biden, instead pointing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks as contributors to rising consumer costs.

___

Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Kentucky.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Damage from flooding is visible at Isom IGA in Isom, Ky., Aug. 1, 2022. The grocery store was ravaged by historic floods last week, and the store's inventory was spoiled by the flood waters. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption FILE - Damage from flooding is visible at Isom IGA in Isom, Ky., Aug. 1, 2022. The grocery store was ravaged by historic floods last week, and the store's inventory was spoiled by the flood waters. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens