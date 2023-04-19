X

Biden to huddle with donors next week as 2024 launch nears

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The event, which is being organized by the Democratic National Committee, is not a fundraiser, but is meant to energize the top party donors for Biden's campaign, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Biden is expected to meet for dinner with the assembled donors, who are also set to hear from some of his top political advisers. The summit comes days after the four-year anniversary of Biden's April 25, 2019 launch of his first successful presidential campaign.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection, but aides say he feels little pressure to formally launch a campaign, especially since he's warded off any serious challenge from within his party for the nomination.

“We are here and ready,” said Michael Smith, who along with his partner, James Costos, hosted Biden’s first Hollywood fundraiser of the 2020 primary, and will be meeting with Democratic officials and strategists in Washington next week.

Biden in recent months has been focused on implementing the massive infrastructure, technology investment and climate laws passed during his first two years in office and drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans as Washington gears up for a fight over raising the nation's borrowing limit. Aides believe those priorities will burnish his image ahead of his reelection campaign.

Some Biden donors have grumbled about what they perceive to be a lack of outreach by Biden's team ahead of the campaign.

News of the gathering was first reported by The New York Times.

AP writer Brian Slodysko contributed from Washington.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
6h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: ‘Utter chaos’ leads to more delays
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: ‘Utter chaos’ leads to more delays
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Dickens defends closed-door training center meeting
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mets' Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check
7m ago
Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case
9m ago
California city audits police who sent racist, abusive texts
12m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
9h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top