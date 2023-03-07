X
Biden to host 2nd state visit, for South Korean leader Yoon

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the second state visit of his administration, for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the White House announced on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the April 26 visit, which will include a fancy state dinner, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, ties she said are "critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The U.S. has been trying to strengthen its relationships in Asia as a counterbalance to China's rising influence. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year, and he's prodded the pair of critical U.S. allies to mend relations with each other.

The impasse stems from the history of Japanese colonialism on the Korean peninsula, and Yoon recently announced a plan to resolve longstanding disputes over compensation for slave labor.

Biden said he was encouraged by the development, saying "our countries are stronger — and the world is safer and more prosperous — when we stand together.”

Biden's first state visit was for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

