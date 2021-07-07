Biden to host Jordanian king as royal feud engulfs US ally

The White House says Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein will visit with the Bidens to “highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan.”

The visit comes after Jordanian authorities in April broke up an alleged plot by the half brother of King Abdullah II to try to take a throne he was once in line to inherit. Prince Hamzah has been silenced, and his purported co-conspirators are on trial behind closed doors in a rare moment of turmoil for one of the strongest Western allies in the region.