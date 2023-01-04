ajc logo
X

Biden to host Japan's Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy

National & World News
55 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations, the U.S. administration announced Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation. Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“President Biden will reiterate his full support for Japan’s recently released National Security Strategy, its presidency of the G7, and its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council,” Jean-Pierre said. “The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead.”

The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November's Group of 20 summit.

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Big decisions loom for Fulton County investigation of Trump13h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
4h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
8h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Sheriff: No foul play in 'Avengers' star snow tractor injury
15m ago
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
21m ago
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
23m ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
8h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top