Nation & World News

Biden to host British Prime Minister Starmer next week for White House talks

President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for talks next week in Washington that are expected to touch on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a visit at the National Crime Agency (NCA) headquarters in London, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a visit at the National Crime Agency (NCA) headquarters in London, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/Pool via AP)
53 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for talks in Washington next week that are expected to touch on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and other issues.

Next Friday's meeting with the leader of one of America's closest allies comes as Biden looks to step up engagement on the international stage in his final months in office. U.S. allies and adversaries are also intently watching how the race to succeed Biden between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump plays out.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Oval Office visit, the second by Starmer since he was elected earlier this summer, will focus on continuing Western support for Ukraine as it tries to repel Russia's invasion, ongoing efforts to secure a hostage and cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea posed by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group, as well as shared concerns about the Indo-Pacific.

Starmer visited the White House two months ago for one-on-one talks with Biden when he was in Washington for the NATO Summit.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Netanyahu gives a starkly different take on Biden administration's hopes for a Gaza deal
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Biden adds to pressure on Netanyahu to reach cease-fire deal
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for 'all the right reasons' while condemning...
The Latest
Israeli soldiers fatally shot an American woman at a West Bank protest, witnesses say5m ago
Judge delays Donald Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until after November election5m ago
Mexican drug cartel leader will be transferred from Texas to New York11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show