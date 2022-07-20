ajc logo
Biden to host African leaders for Dec summit in Washington

President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending a Mass in Washington, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending a Mass in Washington, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden says he'll host leaders from across Africa for a summit in Washington in mid-December

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he'll host African leaders for a summit in Washington in mid-December.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will be held Dec. 13-15 and demonstrate a commitment by the U.S. to Africa that Biden described as “enduring.” He said the gathering will “underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

Biden added that the summit will help foster new economic engagement, reinforce a shared commitment to democracy and human rights, manage the effects of COVID-19 and future pandemics, advance peace and security, respond to climate change, strengthen regional and global health and promote food security.

President Barack Obama held a similar summit in Washington in 2014, when Biden was his vice president. The summit followed Obama's 2013 trip to Africa.

Biden has not visited Africa since taking office.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden has signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad, and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: Evan Vucci

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden has signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad, and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: Evan Vucci

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden has signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad, and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

