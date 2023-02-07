X
Dark Mode Toggle

Biden to focus on vets, cancer patients, others in speech

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The White House says President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address to call for new steps to help veterans and cancer patients, fight drug addition and provide more access to mental health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will outline some new steps Tuesday to go after illegal drugs, help veterans and cancer patients, and provide more access to mental health care.

It will be a somewhat new version of steps Biden outlined in these four areas during last year's State of the Union address. He called it a "unity agenda," saying the issues are ones that lawmakers and the public could unite around regardless of political affiliation.

Biden will use his State of the Union address Tuesday night to outline new steps to tackle illicit drugs, help veterans and cancer patients, and make mental health care more available, according to aides who previewed the details before the speech.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said Biden would outline a “forceful approach” for going after fentanyl and expanding public health efforts to reduce deaths by drug overdose. That includes using advanced technology to seize fentanyl at the border and working with commercial delivery companies to intercept packages, among other steps, he said.

Biden will ask Congress to reauthorize the National Cancer Act, which was enacted more than a half century ago, to help update U.S. cancer research and care systems.

The president will address suicide among veterans by helping states and territories invest in community-based programs and expand educational resources.

In the area of mental health, particularly for children, Biden will again call on Congress to support banning online advertising targeted to young people and to improve data privacy and transparency across the board. Biden included these protections in his agenda last year, but Congress has not yet passed legislation to address it. He'll also discuss ways to connect more people to mental health care.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the State of the Union address at: https://apnews.com/hub/state-of-the-union-address

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Opinion: Great teachers will stay when school has focus, mission5h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
1h ago

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
16h ago

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
16h ago

Clayton Schools to investigate educator allegedly shirtless in class
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out
7m ago
Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped
8m ago
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
9m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

AMC has begun charging more for better seats in movie theaters
1h ago
State of the Union: How to watch
3h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top