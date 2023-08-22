BreakingNews
Teamsters vote to ratify UPS labor contract

Biden to attend next month's G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

The White House says President Joe Biden will attend next month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden's talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and more. The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders' meeting

“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.

The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.

Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

ASEAN is a 10-nation regional economic and political bloc that includes Indonesia, the Muslim world’s most populous country, and Myanmar, where a military coup in February 2021 led to massive repression that triggered armed resistance spanning most of the country.

ASEAN has barred Myanmar's junta leaders from the bloc's high-level meetings.















