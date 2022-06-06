ajc logo
Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' during Western trip

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another sign America's entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.

Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the White House said.

Kimmel tweeted Sunday: “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey.”

Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, and Kimmel’s show tapes in Hollywood.

In December 2021 Biden appeared virtually on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night appearance while in office.

Government leaders from across the hemisphere will gather to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. Biden will give the summit's opening address on Thursday.

