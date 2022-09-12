ajc logo
X

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

President Joe Biden speaks before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S. It's the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry.

Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet.

The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn't say how much funding will be announced Wednesday.

Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.

The executive order follows bipartisan legislation Biden signed last month that provided $52 billion to subsidize the production of semiconductors, construction of new chip plants and research and development in the United States.

That legislation was intended to reduce the U.S. economy's reliance on semiconductors made overseas, particularly in Taiwan, and to respond to greater efforts by China to develop its own chip industry.

Biden touted the benefits of the semiconductor law on Friday, in a stop in Columbus, Ohio, where chip giant Intel has broken ground on a new $20 billion factory.

The administration official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and insisted on anonymity, said the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products that are developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

“We’re aiming to expand domestic biomanufacturing capacity so that more of what’s invented in America is made in America,” the official said. "Other countries, including and especially China, are aggressively investing in this sector, which poses risks to U.S. leadership and competitiveness.”

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 8h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
10h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
15h ago
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
1h ago
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
1h ago
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, gestures during the post-Cabinet press conference with Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall, at Parliament, in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ardern said Monday that her government will not be pursuing any moves toward changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death
1h ago
The Latest
FILE - George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Robert McGraw

Opening statements set in death penalty case in slaying of 8
3m ago
Charles pledges to follow queen's example of selfless duty
9m ago
Pope heads to Kazakh interfaith congress, without patriarch
17m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
16h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
23h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top