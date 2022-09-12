Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

That legislation was intended to reduce the U.S. economy's reliance on semiconductors made overseas, particularly in Taiwan, and to respond to greater efforts by China to develop its own chip industry.

Biden touted the benefits of the semiconductor law on Friday, in a stop in Columbus, Ohio, where chip giant Intel has broken ground on a new $20 billion factory.

The administration official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and insisted on anonymity, said the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products that are developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

“We’re aiming to expand domestic biomanufacturing capacity so that more of what’s invented in America is made in America,” the official said. "Other countries, including and especially China, are aggressively investing in this sector, which poses risks to U.S. leadership and competitiveness.”