Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden holds up a form for over-the-counter firearms purchases as he talks about gun legislation at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

National & World News
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.

Biden's remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year.

He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday's graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, the president will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

