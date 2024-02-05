Biden thanks hospitality workers in Las Vegas ahead of Nevada's Tuesday primary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated hospitality workers for reaching a tentative agreement with several Las Vegas hotel-casinos and calling off a strike deadline for another, telling members of the local culinary union, “When you do well, everybody does better.”

“Thank you for having the faith in unions," Biden, who is running for reelection in November to a second term, told Local 226 Culinary hospitality workers who gathered at Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas.

The president has been in Las Vegas since Sunday for campaign appearances ahead of the state's Democratic primary on Tuesday. He visited with the union members on Monday before flying back to Washington.