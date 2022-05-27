Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin 'NATO-ized Europe'

The president told graduates that they will “defend the international rules of the road,” particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where they will be called on to “ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond.”

“These longstanding maritime principles are the bedrock of a global economy and of global stability," he said. “You’re going to help knit together our allies in Europe with our allies in the Indo-Pacific.”

Biden did not address two mass shootings in as many weeks in his remarks. He, along with first lady Jill Biden, will visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to console grieving families after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, the White House said.

Biden's remarks to the Naval Academy marked his first commencement address of the year. He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

The president opened his speech by paying tribute to the class of 2022's resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a customary pardoning of any minor infractions made by midshipmen during their time in the academy.

He also paid tribute for former Republican Sen. John McCain, who is interred on the grounds of the academy, saying, “Being here I can’t help think of John and how the naval academy meant so much to him.”

