Biden tells graduates it's 'up to you' to shape the future

Biden's brief video message to graduates was released Friday by the White House as the coronavirus pandemic has put a dent in commencement ceremonies. Comparing today's students to those who graduated during the era of the civil rights and anti-war protest movements, Biden encouraged them to seize the moment to tackle climate change and systemic racism.

Biden told the graduates that only once in every few generations does a class enter history at point “where it actually has a chance to change the trajectory of the country,” as he said theirs will.