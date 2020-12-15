Biden tells Georgia that GOP Senate would block his agenda

Biden even won Georgia, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to achieve victory in the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Perdue and Loeffler have not yet publicly acknowledged Biden is president-elect, though Loeffler tweeted midday Tuesday: “I will never stop fighting for @realDonaldTrump because he has never stopped fighting for us!”

Biden told reporters before traveling to Georgia that he spoke with McConnell earlier Tuesday, the morning after the Electoral College convened in state capitols across the country to affirm Biden’s victory. Biden called it a “good conversation” and said he told the Kentucky Republican that “although we disagree on a lot of things, there’s things we can work together on.”

But in Georgia, Biden urged voters to ensure he doesn't have to deal with McConnell as majority leader. “What’s the United States Senate doing? Nothing,” Biden said.

Despite their reticence to accept Biden's victory, Republicans’ argument in the runoffs has, for weeks, tacitly acknowledged the reality of the November election. Perdue, Loeffler and their allies have issued dire warnings that a Democratic Senate would ensure a leftward lurch in the federal government. Democrats already won a House majority in November. They need to win both Georgia seats to force a 50-50 Senate that would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote.

Republicans need one of the two Georgia seats for McConnell to remain majority leader and set the Senate agenda. McConnell has repeatedly described himself as the barrier for Democrats’ agenda on health care, overhauling the nation's energy grid and reducing the carbon pollution that causes climate change, among other things.

Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock speaks during a drive-in rally Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Democratic Georgia Senate challenger Jon Ossoff addresses supporters during a rally with the Rev. Rafael Warnock in Atlanta on the first day of early voting for the senate runoff Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Democratic Georgia Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock addresses supporters during a rally with Jon Ossoff in Atlanta on the first day of early voting for the senate runoff Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Democratic Georgia Senate challenger Jon Ossoff addresses supporters during a rally with the Rev. Rafael Warnock in Atlanta on the first day of early voting for the senate runoff Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

