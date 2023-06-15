X

Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 23 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House to highlight his push to end junk fees that surprise consumers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House on Thursday to highlight his administration's push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers.

Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. Biden, at Thursday's event, was set to announce actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees.

The consumer advocacy push is part of the Democratic president's pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid that government can help improve their lives in big and small ways.

At the White House, Live Nation, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, is announcing that it will provide customers with upfront all-in pricing for its owned venues by September and that Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing up front for other venues on the live-entertainment tickets platform. SeatGeek, based in New York, will also unveil features to make it easier to browse for tickets with the true cost displayed.

Airbnb, based in San Francisco, rolled out its all-in pricing tool in December, after Biden first called on companies to stop hiding fees.

“President Biden has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees," National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said in a statement. "More companies are heeding the President’s call so that Americans know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result.”

Editors' Picks

Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 20249h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
13h ago

Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
10h ago

Credit: AP photo/Paul Sancya

Acuña Jr., McHugh two of many stars in Braves’ doubleheader sweep of Tigers
8h ago

Credit: AP photo/Paul Sancya

Acuña Jr., McHugh two of many stars in Braves’ doubleheader sweep of Tigers
8h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy heads for evening...
23m ago
Scathing report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament over 'partygate'
42m ago
Greece finds no more survivors after sinking of migrant boat. Hundreds are still feared...
51m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top