Biden taps major donors for Argentina and Switzerland envoys

The White House announced Friday that Biden has picked LGBT rights activist and philanthropist Scott Miller to serve as his administration's envoy to Buenos Aires and trial lawyer Marc Stanley to serve in Bern. The U.S. ambassador to Switzerland also serves as the chief envoy to Liechtenstein.

Miller, a former account vice president at UBS Wealth Management in Denver, and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists and generous backers of Democratic candidates and causes. In 2016, Miller served on the board of the pro-Hillary Clinton group Correct the Record before joining the group Draft Biden.