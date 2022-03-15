Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

“With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months, there could be increasing cases of COVID 19 here in the United States as well," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. ”Waiting to provide funding until we’re in a worse spot but the virus will be too late. We need funding now."

The $1.5 trillion bill to fund the government for the current year that runs through Sept. 30 is being enacted five months behind schedule. But the money for Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion became a bipartisan rallying point for the measure as Congress urged Biden to take more aggressive steps against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin's aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America, united our two parties in Congress, and united the freedom loving world,” said Biden.

Roughly half the $13.6 billion would arm Ukraine and cover the Pentagon’s costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations that might see the war spill past their borders. Much of the rest is for humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

The $1.5 trillion government spending bill includes a nearly 7% increase for domestic initiatives, with beefed-up spending for schools, housing, child care, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement grants to communities and feeding programs. It also directs money to minority communities and historically black colleges, renews efforts aimed at preventing domestic violence against women and requires infrastructure operators to report serious hacking incidents to federal authorities.

Republicans won an almost 6% boost for defense and prevailed in retaining decades-old restrictions against using federal money to pay for nearly all abortions.

Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

