Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and just retired-Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. It was named in honor of Martha Wright-Reed, a retired nurse who tried for more than two decades to get more affordable rates because she could not afford to call her incarcerated grandson at the cost of more than $100 per month.

“No family member should ever have to choose between staying in touch with an incarcerated loved one and paying the bills,” Duckworth said in a statement, adding that the new law will help ensure that phone rates are “reasonable."

The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made. In 2013, FCC caped rates at 25 cents per minute, which meant a 15-minute call cost $3.75; before that it was roughly $17 on average, about 10 times more than the average per-minute rate. Prison telecommunication companies challenged the decision in court, claiming the FCC didn't have the right to regulate the calls.

In 2015, then-FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn told lawmakers she supported measures to cap the costs. "Incarceration is a family matter, an economic matter, a societal matter. The greatest impact of an inmate’s sentence is often on the loved ones who are left behind,” she said.

In 2017, under President Donald Trump, the FCC abandoned the fight to lower the cost for prison phone calls. A federal appeals court eventually ruled the FCC didn't have the authority to cap the rates.

The legislation signed by Biden gives the federal agency the authority that the appellate court ruled it lacked, the White House said.