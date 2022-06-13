Biden signs bill for national Asian Pacific history museum

Biden was joined at the ceremony by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to be elected to the position. Harris’ mother was Indian.

Harris said such a museum will help “fight ignorance” and “dispel misinformation” about Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander people in the U.S.

The Smithsonian is in early planning stages for two new museums, the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.

Both the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of African American History and Culture are run by the Smithsonian.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

President Joe Biden speaks alongside Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., after signing the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)