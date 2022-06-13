ajc logo
X

Biden signs bill for national Asian Pacific history museum

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., holds up a pen given to her by President Joe Biden during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Also on stage are Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., holds up a pen given to her by President Joe Biden during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Also on stage are Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has signed a bill creating a commission to study establishing a national museum on the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday that will create a commission to study establishing a national museum on the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

“I’m honored to sign into law something that’s long overdue,” he said at a White House ceremony.

The “Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act” creates an eight-member commission to study how to make such a museum a reality in Washington, including whether it should be part of the Smithsonian Institution.

The Senate majority and minority leaders, and the House speaker and House minority leader each would name two members of the study commission.

The House passed the bill in April, and the Senate did so in May, which Biden had designated as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Biden was joined at the ceremony by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to be elected to the position. Harris’ mother was Indian.

Harris said such a museum will help “fight ignorance” and “dispel misinformation” about Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander people in the U.S.

The Smithsonian is in early planning stages for two new museums, the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.

Both the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of African American History and Culture are run by the Smithsonian.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks alongside Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., after signing the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden speaks alongside Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., after signing the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks alongside Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., after signing the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden participates in a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and others, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden participates in a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and others, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden participates in a bill signing ceremony for the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act," Monday, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and others, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Editors' Picks
A.J. Minter might be best reliever in majors right now2h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
10h ago
Three Atlanta United players have resumed training
8h ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
2h ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
2h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
2h ago
The Latest
State Department officials meet with Griner's WNBA team
7m ago
Steven Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning
9m ago
Britney Spears' ex charged with stalking her at her wedding
12m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top