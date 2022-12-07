Biden set to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence

Biden has continued to push for more restrictions and regularly calls for a so-called assault weapons ban, though Congress lacks sufficient support to pass legislation that would restrict such high-powered weapons that can kill many people quickly.

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.” He mentioned then that he would start counting votes in Congress for such a ban, although the White House declined to answer Wednesday whether Biden has done so.

The likelihood of lawmakers approving such restrictions will diminish even more next year, when Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the House.

Still, Biden feels the new law earlier this year alone was “not enough,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “He believes that we need to do more, and he’s been very vocal about that.”