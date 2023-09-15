Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared

President Joe Biden says he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."

“No one wants to strike,” the Democratic president said in brief remarks at the White House. “But I respect workers’ right to use their options under the collective bargaining system and I understand the workers’ frustration.”

The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden said he is sending acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.

Biden said he called during the first day of negotiations and encouraged both sides to stay at the table as long as possible.

“The companies have made some significant offers,” Biden said. “But I believe they should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW.”

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. It is the first time in the union's 88-year history that all three companies were targeted simultaneously.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta flooding and storm damage5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA announces grant to deal with years-long backlog of sexual assault kits
1h ago

Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae
3h ago

Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae
3h ago

DeKalb County man diagnosed with West Nile virus. How to protect yourself
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that...
5m ago
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment...
5m ago
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
9h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
22h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top