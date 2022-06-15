Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights

“All of you in this room know better than anyone that these attacks are real and consequential for real families,” the president said before sitting to sign the order. He pointed specifically to the arrest last weekend of 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event.

Actions listed within the order attempt to bolster programs better addressing the issue of suicide among LGBTQ children and seek to make adoptions easier for LGBTQ parents and children.

“It shouldn’t take courage to be yourself,” said Jill Biden, who noted that it was a little too hot and humid in summer sun-drenched Washington to hold the event on the South Lawn. “We know that, in places across the country like Florida or Texas or Alabama, rights are under attack. And we know that in small towns and big cities, prejudice, and discrimination still lurk.”

Among the state laws the White House has opposed is the so-called "Don't Say Gay" measure in Florida, which was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. It bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics say it marginalizes LGBTQ people, and the law sparked a public battle between the state and the Walt Disney Co.

Biden's action creates a federal working group to help combat LGBTQ homeless and one promoting educational policies for states and school districts that encourage inclusive learning environments for LGBTQ children. His order also establish new rules to discourage conversion therapy, though efforts to enforce bans against it in places where state law allows the practice will rely on legal challenges from outside the White House.

While some Republican-led legislatures have championed conversion therapy, other states and communities have banned it. The American Psychological Association says conversion therapy is not based on science and is harmful to a participant’s mental health.

The order further directs health officials to spell out that federally funded programs cannot be used to fund conversion therapy. And it seeks to ease barriers to health care and certain types of treatment for the LGBTQ community, including gender affirming surgery.

That follows Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's February order directing Texas' child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. A judge has since issued a restraining order that halted investigations into three families, and prevented others.

“We have a lot more work to do,” Biden said. “In Texas, knocking on front doors to harass and investigate parents who are raising transgender children. In Florida, going after Mickey Mouse for God’s sake.”

In earlier orders, Biden has sought to direct that gay and transgender people are protecting from discrimination in schools, health care, housing and at work. He ordered federal agencies to update and expand regulations prohibiting sexual discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, and reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Biden on Wednesday also renewed his calls for Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. The measure has been stalled on Capitol Hill but the president said it's necessary to "enshrine the long overdue civil rights protections of all Americans, every American."

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after speaking in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after speaking in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden shakes hands with youth activist Javier Gomez after being introduced by Gomez during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden applauds at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden shakes hands with youth activist Javier Gomez after being introduced by Gomez during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden applauds at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption first lady Jill Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption first lady Jill Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs as her husband Doug Emhoff, center, responds to a question from first lady Jill Biden as she speaks during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs as her husband Doug Emhoff, center, responds to a question from first lady Jill Biden as she speaks during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Youth activist Javier Gomez holds a pen that President Joe Biden used to sign an executive order that was given to Gomez during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Youth activist Javier Gomez holds a pen that President Joe Biden used to sign an executive order that was given to Gomez during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden shakes hands with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after signing an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden shakes hands with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after signing an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrives for an event with President Joe Biden to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrives for an event with President Joe Biden to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky