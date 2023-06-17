X

Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is taking an aerial tour of the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and plans to meet with first responders and workers involved in rebuilding the critical stretch of highway along the East Coast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden was taking an aerial tour Saturday of the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and planned to meet with first responders and workers involved in rebuilding the critical stretch of highway along the East Coast.

Joining Biden on the presidential Marine One helicopter were Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and Rep. Brendan Boyle and Mayor Jim Kenney, all Democrats. Afterward, the president was to receive a briefing on the situation and then attend a political event with union workers at the city's convention center.

The White House said Biden’s movements in the city on Saturday would not interfere with traffic around I-95, its detour routes or reconstruction efforts.

“President Biden has instructed his team to move heaven and earth and work around the clock to ensure the fastest possible reconstruction of the highway,” Olivia Dalton, the White House principal deputy press secretary, said Friday.

The stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who visited the area Tuesday, promised that the federal government would provide the needed assistance to repair the destruction, although he warned that the wreckage will likely raise the cost of consumer goods because truckers must now travel longer routes. It could take weeks, if not more, to repair the area.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump's prosecution angers some Republicans, but they're open to other options in 20243h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man who left Cobb eatery without paying tied to homicide in DeKalb
48m ago

Credit: E. M. Pio Roda / Federal Reserve

Atlanta Fed president discloses trades made during prohibited period
4h ago

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change
18h ago

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change
18h ago

A beginner’s guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

6 key points from the scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd's killing
6m ago
Supporter defends expelled Jesuit priest against 'lynching', says abuse claims unproven
15m ago
Michael Jordan's decision to sell Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout / Kelly Galland

Jingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and books
17h ago
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top