ajc logo
X

Biden scraps announcing crime plan after positive COVID test

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden is going to Pennsylvania on July 21, to talk about his plans for federal spending on crime fighting and prevention. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden is going to Pennsylvania on July 21, to talk about his plans for federal spending on crime fighting and prevention. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

National & World News
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has canceled a Pennsylvania trip on which he'd planned to propose a steep funding increase for police after testing positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden abruptly canceled a trip to Pennsylvania, where he had planned to propose a steep funding increase for police on Thursday, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic president was set to ask Congress to spend roughly $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime — including $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. He'd been scheduled to outline the plan during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre instead announced the president was experiencing "very mild symptoms" after testing positive.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose in March.

The White House also canceled Biden's scheduled Philadelphia trip for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on Thursday night and plans for him to spend the weekend at his home in Delaware.

Biden contracting the coronavirus means he won't, at least for now, travel to publicly request additional funding for police. He had planned to seek the money from Congress as part of his latest budget proposal, according to senior administration officials who previewed the plan.

Republicans are trying to gain leverage in November's midterm elections by portraying Democrats as unwilling to confront crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country.

Some top moderate House Democrats facing tough reelection fights have called for additional funding to fight crime. But the White House-led effort could also spark a political fight with the progressive wing of Biden's own party, which has pushed for major policing reforms but seen those and other of its top priorities on combating climate change and dramatically increasing social spending fail to clear Congress.

As part of Biden’s plans, $3 billion would be geared toward clearing court backlogs and resolving cases involving murders and guns. The president also wants to use $15 billion to create a grant program that would fund ideas for preventing violent crime or creating a public health response to nonviolence incidents, aimed at reducing the burden on law enforcement.

Another $5 billion would support programs intended to stop violence before it occurs.

Editors' Picks
Court allowed Georgia’s abortion ban to take effect. What now?18h ago
Abrams plays offense after Georgia’s anti-abortion law takes effect
5h ago
The next step for Kirby Smart and Georgia - total domination
20h ago
UPDATE: Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
1h ago
UPDATE: Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
1h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
22h ago
The Latest
Louisiana abortion ban again blocked by judge
3m ago
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
4m ago
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court
4m ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
5h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top