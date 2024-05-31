Breaking: Major water main break in Atlanta; Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Biden says questioning Trump's guilty verdicts is 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible'

President Joe Biden says Donald Trump was found guilty and “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.”
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and on the Middle East, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and on the Middle East, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By SEUNG MIN KIM and WILL WEISSERT – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was found guilty and "it's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible, for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don't like the verdict."

His comments came the day after the conclusion of Trump's criminal trial in New York, when the former president was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election.

Biden for months had stridently avoided involvement in Trump’s legal dramas, looking to keep from feeding into his Republican rival’s claims that his criminal woes were the result of politically motivated prosecutions. But as the New York trial concluded, his campaign became far more vocal about it.

Credit: Special

