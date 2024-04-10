Exclusive
Explore AJC Spring Dining Guide for delicious vegan and vegetarian lunch options
Nation & World News

Biden says he's considering Australia's request to drop prosecution of Wikileaks founder Assange

President Joe Biden says he's considering a request from Australia to drop the decade-long U.S. push to prosecute Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for publishing American classified documents
President Joe Biden speaks during a State Arrival Ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden speaks during a State Arrival Ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
42 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is considering a request from Australia to drop the decade-long U.S. push to prosecute Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for publishing a trove of American classified documents.

For years, Australia has called on the U.S. to drop its prosecution against Assange, an Australian citizen who has fought U.S. extradition efforts from prison in the U.K. Asked about the request on Wednesday, as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit, Biden said, "We're considering it."

Assange has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website's publication of a trove of classified U.S. documents almost 15 years ago. American prosecutors allege that Assange, 52, encouraged and helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published, putting lives at risk.

Australia argues there is a disconnect between the U.S. treatment of Assange and Manning. Then-U.S. President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence to seven years, which allowed her release in 2017.

Assange’s supporters say he is a journalist protected by the First Amendment who exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan that was in the public interest. Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, has said the WikiLeaks founder “is being persecuted because he exposed the true cost of war in human lives.” She has said his health continues to deteriorate in prison and she fears he'll die behind bars.

A British court ruled last month that Assange can't be extradited to the United States on espionage charges unless U.S. authorities guarantee he won't get the death penalty.

President Joe Biden speaks during a State Arrival Ceremony for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voters in northeastern Gwinnett will decide cityhood question in May

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Another Fulton County inmate dies in custody
1h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

Trump and traffic: Former president heads to Buckhead for fundraiser
31m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump’s high-dollar Atlanta fundraiser puts MAGA hierarchy in Georgia on display

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump’s high-dollar Atlanta fundraiser puts MAGA hierarchy in Georgia on display

Credit: AP

Housing market in March warms up with 20% sales jump and more listings
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden administration sets first-ever limits on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
10m ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says 3 of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike in...
17m ago
As medical perils from abortion bans grow, so do opportunities for Democrats in a...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well