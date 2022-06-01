Biden says 1st female armed services chief is 'about time'

“The trailblazing career of Admiral Fagan shows young people entering the services, we mean what we say: There are no doors — no doors — closed to women,” Biden told around 2,000 cheering guests at Coast Guard headquarters. Those attending included service chiefs from other military branches and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The president added, “This is what an admiral and service chief in the United States armed forces looks like” and thanked Fagan for “all that you've done throughout your career to open the doors of opportunity just a little bit wider" allowing "those following behind you a way through.”