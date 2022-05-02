Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden said Monday that he'd recently nominated the first Muslim woman to the federal bench as part of a commitment to build an administration that values diversity and “looks like America.” He also jokingly compared fasting for Ramadan to his Catholic faith, which he said mandates that he make major sacrifices for Lent including having to “go 40 days” with "no sweets and no ice cream.”

Talib Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad in Washington, known to some as “The Nation’s Mosque," said of the White House gathering, "Being hosted here is an important statement for our nation and for the world."

“A statement that Islam is a welcome part of our nation together with all the other faith traditions," Shareef said. “And that the highest office in this land is committed to our nation's foundational values and laws protecting religious freedom.”

Also addressing the event was first lady Jill Biden, who drew applause by saying that the holiday embodies above all "a joy born from love. Love for our families and for our communities, and for THIS community.”