Biden renominates Julie Su for labor secretary after Senate declined to confirm her for ten months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden has renominated Julie Su to serve as labor secretary as her confirmation has languished in the Senate for more than 10 months.

The decision to renominate Su, who has served as acting labor secretary since Marty Walsh vacated the role last February, was widely expected.

Su's nomination cleared a key Senate committee in April, but with no Republicans on record supporting her, the Biden administration and her backers have scrambled to lock down 50 Democratic votes needed to confirm her. Wavering senators say that she had minimal experience in negotiations between workers and management, and point to perceptions that she's anti-business.