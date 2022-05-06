Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

The president also pressed Congress to approve a stalled competition and innovation bill that the Democratic president says is critical to bolstering domestic manufacturing and helping solve a semiconductor shortage that has delayed production of life-saving medical devices, smartphones, video game consoles, laptops and other modern conveniences.

“Pass the damn bill and send it to me,” Biden said Friday in his remarks.

Biden was in Ohio — where an open Senate seat is up for grabs with the retirement of Republican Rob Portman — shortly after its primary elections. Rep. Tim Ryan easily won the Democratic nomination Tuesday and will face Republican JD Vance, author of the memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” Ohio would be a difficult pickup for Democrats, as the state backed former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election by 8 points.

GE Aviation and Raytheon set a goal of looking to small and medium firms for 50% of their requests for quotes for products requiring 3D printing or related technologies.

Siemens Energy committed to targeting 20% to 40% of externally sourced 3D print parts and will work with 10 to 20 small and medium firms to help improve their capability. Lockheed Martin has agreed to work with smaller suppliers on research to improve the use of 3D printing as an alternative to castings and forgings. Honeywell is offering technical assistance including part design, data generation, machine operation and post-processing to small and medium suppliers it works with.

The semiconductor chip problem has been building since coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns shut down major Asian chip factories more than two years ago. Now it could extend past this year, despite the semiconductor industry’s efforts to catch up with demand.

There is bipartisan support for boosting domestic chip production, but lawmakers in the Senate and the House still need to negotiate over differences.

The House in February passed a version of the legislation that could pump $52 billion in grants and subsidies to the semiconductor industry to help boost U.S. production. The bill must now be reconciled with a Senate version passed eight months ago.

House Democrats also tucked in other priorities that have raised Republican concerns about the bill’s cost and scope.

The bill includes $8 billion for a fund that helps developing countries adjust to climate change; $3 billion for facilities to make the U.S. less reliant on Chinese solar components; $4 billion to help communities with significantly higher unemployment than the national average; and $10.5 billion for states to stockpile drugs and medical equipment.

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Caption President Joe Biden talks with Neal Orringer, Executive Director, ASTRO America (Applied Science and Technology Research Organization), as he tours United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption President Joe Biden talks with Neal Orringer, Executive Director, ASTRO America (Applied Science and Technology Research Organization), as he tours United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption President Joe Biden tours United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption President Joe Biden tours United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks to members of the media before President Joe Biden tours United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks to members of the media before President Joe Biden tours United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption President Joe Biden listens as John Slattery, CEO of General Electric Aviation speaks during a tour at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, left, speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, second from left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption President Joe Biden listens as John Slattery, CEO of General Electric Aviation speaks during a tour at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, left, speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, second from left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, second from left, listen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, second from left, listen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik