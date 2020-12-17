Biden picks North Carolina environmental chief to lead EPA

Biden's selection of Regan, who leads his state's environmental agency, was confirmed by two people familiar with the selection process. They were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Regan became environmental chief in North Carolina in 2017. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who hired Regan then, told The Associated Press this week that Regan was “a consensus builder and a fierce protector of the environment.”