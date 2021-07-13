Biden picks ex-West Virginia health official as drug czar

The White House said Tuesday that Dr. Rahul Gupta will be the first physician to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy, also known as the “drug czar."

The nomination drew bipartisan praise from West Virginia officials. Republican Gov. Jim Justice called it “great news," and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said the pick “means someone with firsthand knowledge of the opioid crisis, especially in West Virginia, will be coordinating the national fight against the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation.”