BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
X

Biden pays tribute to Iranian women at Nowruz celebration

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden used a White House event to mark the Persian New Year to pay tribute to Iranian women and girls who took to the streets of Iran to protest after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used a White House event to mark Persian New Year on Monday to pay tribute to Iranian women and girls who took to the streets of Iran to protest following the death last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and vowed to keep pressure on Tehran.

Biden said he wished the Nowruz holiday, a nearly 4,000-year-old tradition known as the Festival of Fire that’s linked to the Zoroastrian religion, would be a moment of “hope for the women of Iran fighting for their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

“The United States stands with those brave women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their conviction,” Biden said, describing the reception as the biggest White House Nowruz celebration to date. “We’re going to continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for their attacks against their people.”

The United States, Europe and the United Kingdom have imposed a series of fresh sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including the country’s special military and police forces, for their violent clampdown.

The protests began in mid-September when Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report6h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
9h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
10h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

A Burt Jones-backed hospital overhaul draws scrutiny
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session
13m ago
Windows smashed at India consulates in London, San Francisco
17m ago
Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body
19m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
6h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
11h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top