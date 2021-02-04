Biden officials considering action on student debt relief

“He would look to Congress to take the next steps,” she said.

Legal scholars have fallen on either side of the issue of whether Biden has the power himself to address loan relief, with some saying the move would be unlikely to survive a legal challenge.

The Trump administration took steps to block broad debt cancellation in early January, issuing an Education Department memo concluding that the secretary lacked the authority to provide such assistance and that it would be up to Congress.

Schumer said he and Warren have researched the question and concluded that “this is one of those things the president can do on his own.” Past presidents have cleared debt, Schumer said, although not at the scale being proposed.

Democrats are pressing the issue as a matter of racial justice and as COVID-19 relief. They draw on statistics showing that Black and Latino borrowers are more likely to take on student debt and to take longer repaying their loans.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said the student debt crisis “has always been a racial and economic justice issue.”

“But for too long the narrative has excluded Black and Latinx communities, and the ways in which this debt has exacerbated deeply entrenched racial and economic inequities in our nation,” she said.

Also backing the measure is Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who said it would help millions of Americans who have taken financial hits during the pandemic. “The last thing people should be worried about is their student debt,” she said.

Calls for debt forgiveness have been mounting following years of college tuition increases that have contributed to ballooning national student debt. More than 42 million Americans now hold federal student loans amounting to a combined $1.5 trillion, according to Education Department data.

In an effort to provide relief soon after the pandemic hit last year, the Trump administration paused federal student loan payments and set interest rates at zero percent. Upon taking office, Biden extended the moratorium through at least Sept. 30.

Some Democrats say that isn’t enough, and Schumer said he recently met with Biden to make the case for wider relief.

Forgiving $50,000 in student debt would cost an estimated $650 billion, Warren said. She argues it would be a “big positive” for the economy by allowing more Americans to buy homes and start businesses.

Republicans have pledged to fight any attempt at blanket debt cancellation, saying it unfairly moves the burden from borrowers to taxpayers.

In a Wednesday hearing with Biden’s nominee for education secretary, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., urged the White House to reject calls for mass forgiveness and instead pursue legislation to simplify loan repayment options.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, about plans to reintroduce a resolution to call on President Joe Biden to take executive action to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., takes a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, about plans to reintroduce a resolution to call on President Biden to take executive action to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center, accompanied by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, and Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., left, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, about plans to reintroduce a resolution to call on President Biden to take executive action to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik