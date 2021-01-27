Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers

CNN was the most popular network for inaugural viewers, Nielsen said. Meanwhile, Fox News' audience for Biden's oath of office and inaugural address was down 77% from the network's viewership for Trump.

Biden delivers inaugural address as 46th president

Meanwhile, the pro football conference championship games gathered people around televisions in big numbers Sunday. Nielsen said 44.8 million people saw Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Bucs qualify for the Super Bowl, while 41.8 million watched Kansas City defeat Buffalo.

With the prime-time game, CBS easily won the week in the ratings, averaging 10.4 million viewers. ABC had 3.4 million, Fox had 2.7 million, NBC had 2.5 million, Univision had 1.2 million, while Ion Television and Telemundo each averaged 1.1 million viewers.

CNN led the cable networks, averaging 2.76 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 2.67 million, Fox News Channel had 2.56 million, TNT had 1.19 million and HGTV had 1.1 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, hitting 10.1 million people. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.2 million.

For the week of Jan. 18-24, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, CBS, 41.85 million.

2. “NFL Post-Game,” CBS, 17.88 million.

3. “NCIS” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 9.64 million.

4. “FBI,” CBS, 8.99 million.

5. “NCIS” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 8.75 million.

6. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.39 million.

7. “911,” Fox, 7.2 million.

8. “Presidential Inauguration" (9 p.m.), CNN, 7.08 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.73 million.

10. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 6.3 million.

11. “Presidential Inauguration” (8 p.m.), CNN, 6.24 million.

12. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.09 million.

13. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 6.03 million.

14. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 5.86 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.81 million.

16. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.56 million.

17. “Presidential Inauguration” (10 p.m.), CNN, 5.31 million.

18. “B Positive,” CBS, 5.06 million.

19. “Mom,” CBS, 5.03 million.

20. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 5.02 million.