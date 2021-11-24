Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Biden said Young has “continued to impress me” during her time as acting director.

She faces her own Senate confirmation vote, but she was initially confirmed for the acting director's role in March with nearly two-thirds support and the backing of multiple Republicans. As the former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, Young had the support of top Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, in a statement issued Wednesday, said Young's nomination is “well-deserved.”

Coloretti would join the administration from the Urban Institute think tank, where she is a senior vice president.

Biden said his nominees are “two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead” the budget office, and he called on the Senate to vote quickly to confirm them for the posts.

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration’s budget and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.

