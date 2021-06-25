Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

The White House said in a statement Friday that Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of the LGBTQ community.

In her new role, Stern will help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of the LGBTQ community as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.