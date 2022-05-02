Biden lunches with Clinton as midterms loom

Psaki declined to say what the pair would discuss, only saying “I’m sure they will have a broad conversation.”

Biden and Clinton both eulogized former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the funeral for her last week. The lunch comes weeks after former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to meet with Biden and staff, and attend an event marking the tenth anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Psaki also revealed Monday that Biden and Obama had a private lunch last week as well.