Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said that a past release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve contributed to a decline in prices at the pump this summer. That decline ended last month as prices began to rise again, though they've eased somewhat in the past week.

Bernstein suggested to Fox News Sunday that the reserve is large enough that the White House could tap it again.

“There are still 400 million barrels of oil in the strategic reserve — it is more than half full,” Bernstein said, adding that Biden had not yet made a final decision on releasing more barrels.

Biden still faces political headwinds because of gas prices. AAA reports that gas is averaging $3.87 a gallon, up from a month ago when falling prices at the pump suggested that the president and his fellow Democrats were faring better in surveys.

An analysis Monday by ClearView Energy Partners, an independent energy research firm based in Washington, D.C., suggested that two states that could decide control of the evenly split Senate — Nevada and Pennsylvania — are sensitive to energy prices. The analysis noted that gas prices over the past month rose above the national average in 18 states, which are home to 29 potentially “at risk” House seats.

Even if voters want cheaper gasoline, expected gains in supply are not materializing because of a weaker global economy. The U.S. government last week revised downward its forecasts, saying that domestic firms would produce 270,000 fewer barrels a day in 2023 than was forecast in September. Global production would be 600,000 barrels a day lower than forecast in September.

Because fossil fuels lead to carbon emissions, Biden has sought to move away from them entirely with a commitment to zero emissions by 2050. When discussing that commitment nearly a year ago after the G-20 leading rich and developing nations met in Rome, the president said he still wanted to also lower gas prices because at “$3.35 a gallon, it has profound impact on working-class families just to get back and forth to work."

Since Biden spoke of the pain of gas $3.35 a gallon about 11 months ago and his hopes to reduce costs, the price has risen another 15.5%.

