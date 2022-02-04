Biden joins pope, imam in calling for 'human fraternity'

Biden, a Catholic, met with Francis in October in a lengthy audience that touched on climate change, poverty and the pandemic.

“We all live under the same heaven, independently of where and how we live, the color of our skin, religion, social group, sex, age, economic conditions, or our state of health. All of us are different yet equal, and this time of pandemic has shown that clearly,” Francis said in his message.

El-Tayyib, for his part, issued a message greeting “my dear brother” Francis and called him “the incessantly courageous companion on the path of fraternity and peace."

“We have embarked on this path in the hope for a new world that is free of wars and conflicts, where the fearful are reassured, the poor sustained, the vulnerable protected and justice administered," he said.

While such objectives are “unacceptable for warmongers" he said “the road of peace is predestined for all the believers in God."