Biden is hosting White House celebrations for 2024 NCAA basketball champs South Carolina and UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host 2024 NCAA basketball champions South Carolina and Connecticut on Tuesday at the White House, celebrating the two powerhouse programs' most recent national titles.

South Carolina went 38-0 on the way to its latest women's title, just the fifth women's program in NCAA history to go undefeated. It was head coach Dawn Staley's third championship with the Gamecocks since 2017. UConn coach Dan Hurley's men's team went 37-3 in winning its second straight title. Biden is honoring the squads with separate ceremonies in the East Room.

South Carolina's unblemished year came even after Staley lost all five starters from her 2023 team that was defeated in the Final Four. The Gamecocks were dominant throughout their historic season, leading the nation in scoring defense, margin of victory and blocked shots.