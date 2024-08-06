Nation & World News

Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday to recognize the 2023 World Series champions on winning their first title in the history of the franchise.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series last November.

It's a longstanding tradition for professional and collegiate championship sports teams to visit the White House and be recognized by the president. The visit will bring about a rare public appearance by Biden, who has hardly been seen since his July 21 announcement that he was dropping his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket in November's presidential election.

The Rangers were set to fly to Washington on Wednesday after a game against the Houston Astros. After Thursday's appearance with Biden, the Rangers were bound for New York to open a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday.

It will be the fourth visit to the White House for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He visited three times after winning titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — all during Barack Obama's term in office.

The Rangers announced the visit on Monday and the White House confirmed it early Tuesday.

