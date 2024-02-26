Biden interviewed by late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on Monday while he's in New York for a campaign event with donors.

NBC said in a statement that Biden's chat with the host was in recognition of the 10th anniversary of “Late Night With Seth Meyers." The president began his New York visit by attending a private event with donors at a midtown hotel.

The show posted a clip of Biden's appearance on social media, with comedian and actor Amy Poehler noting that Biden was a guest on the first show when he was vice president. Poehler said that she could get him to return, prompting Biden to enter to "Hail to the Chief."