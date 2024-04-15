BreakingNews
Judge rejects Giuliani’s request for new defamation trial
Nation & World News

Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress

President Joe Biden called on the House to immediately take up the Senate-passed supplemental legislation for Ukraine and Israel funding on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office
President Joe Biden, right, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden, right, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
40 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden urged the U.S. House to immediately take up Senate-passed supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office.

The visit came as Biden aimed to highlight the efforts other nations are making to support Ukraine. It followed the Czech government’s announcement that it is sending 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which Kyiv says is badly needed on the battlefield against Russia's invasion.

“As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. He appealed to Congress to pass the supplemental funding so the U.S. could do its part to help Ukraine. “They have to do it now,” Biden said.

Fiala praised the U.S. president for his leadership in support of Ukraine, adding, “We are also doing our best.”

He said, “In 1968 I saw Russian tanks in the streets of my town, and I don’t want to see this again."

Biden called the Czech Republican a “great ally” in NATO, as Fiala said his country's decision to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. will “make our cooperation and security much stronger."

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala waves as he arrives for a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden, right, speaks as Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic listens during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rejects Giuliani’s request for new defamation trial
9m ago

Credit: AP

Faith communities in metro Atlanta say Iranian attacks have not changed protocol
42m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Why Todd Chrisley wants a new trial
The Latest
Trump's historic hush-money trial gets underway; 1st day ends without any jurors being...
6m ago
THE LATEST
First day of Trump's hush money trial adjourns with no jurors selected
7m ago
Biden hosts Iraqi leader after Iran's attack on Israel throws Mideast into greater...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC