Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition

President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House on Monday, marking the return of an NHL tradition.

The Golden Knights are the first team to visit Biden at the White House since the Tampa Bay Lightning in April 2022, when they celebrated their back-to-back titles won during the pandemic in 2020 and '21. The 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche were unable to make a visit work last season because of scheduling conflicts.

The Golden Knights' visit came as Biden deals with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and before he heads to San Francisco for a meeting later this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Riley Bunch / Riley.Bunch@ajc.com

Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march 3h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch / Riley.Bunch@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Safety training center opponents begin march
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Trial set for election security case against Georgia’s voting machines
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
15m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
15m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of seeking reelection to...
3m ago
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of reports on inflation and big retailers'...
11m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
6h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top