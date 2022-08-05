ajc logo
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week's devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden's first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in insolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A overturned car is seen after it was swept away in massive flooding Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A overturned car is seen after it was swept away in massive flooding Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A overturned car is seen after it was swept away in massive flooding Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

