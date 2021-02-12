Biden: Governors, mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID-19

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, called the discussion spirited and said the past aid to local governments was insufficient, so more money was needed.

“Our residents got a fraction of the help that they needed,” Suarez said at the White House briefing, adding that the city is ”going to put the money to good use.”

Under the relief package being crafted in House committees this week, every state and the District of Columbia would get at least $500 million, but most of the money going to states would be distributed based on their share of unemployed workers nationally.

Hutchinson said he objected to the plan's $1.9 trillion price tag and the strategy of using jobs figures to guide the flow of money to state and local governments.

“That’s really a disincentive for economic growth and people working," Hutchinson told The Associated Press. "I said the only fair way to do it is to distribute money to the states on a per capita basis. That’s fair, it’s undisputable and I think, by and large, most governors understand that and want that.”

Local governments would get $130.2 billion, and tribal governments would get $20 billion.

The money could be used to cover costs incurred because of the pandemic and lost revenue and to address the negative economic impact of the disease.

Congress provided $150 billion in direct assistance to state and local governments in an earlier relief package signed into law last March.

Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform debated the merits of the spending for state and local governments on Friday.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the committee’s Democratic chair, said states and communities are desperate for help at a time when the pandemic continues to take lives and livelihoods.

“This money will allow these governments to distribute vaccines faster, expand testing more broadly and maintain vital services across our country,” Maloney said. “It will also help Main Street economies and save the jobs of our teachers, first responders and other essential workers.”

Republican lawmakers described the proposed $350 billion in spending as a boondoggle that in the long run could cause inflation and an economic crash.

Rep. James Comer, the ranking Republican, said states still have money to spend from the relief package Congress passed last March. He played a video clip of California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently talking about how higher-than-expected revenues would allow the state to boost its cash reserves.

“Despite this surplus, California is still receiving an additional $41.2 billion in taxpayer dollars from this $350 billion slush fund,” Comer said. He went on to describe the spending as a “big blue state bailout.”

Boak reported from Baltimore. Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Ark., and Chevel Johnson in New Orleans contributed to this report.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. From left, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attends a meeting with President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, left, and Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, center, listen as Miami mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci