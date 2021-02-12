Biden: Governors and mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID

Under the relief package being crafted in House committees this week, every state and the District of Columbia would get at least $500 million, but most of the money going to states would be distributed based on their share of unemployed workers nationally.

Local governments would also get $130.2 billion and tribal governments would get $20 billion.

The money could be used to cover costs incurred because of the pandemic and lost revenue and to address the negative economic impacts of the disease.

Congress provided $150 billion in direct assistance to state and local governments in an earlier relief package signed into law last March.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the lead Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said that tens of billions of dollars from that legislation has yet to be spent and that the rush to “bail out locked-down states that shuttered small businesses, schools, and churches is government waste, pure and simple.”

The committee was to take up its portion of the COVID relief bill on Friday.

“Before Congress even considers giving states and local governments another dime, funds already available to them must be used,” Comer said in a statement prior to the hearing.

___

Boak reported from Baltimore.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. From left, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci